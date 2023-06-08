Local charity Helping Others is inviting the community to join the festivities for a grand opening celebration slated for Saturday, June 17.
“I am excited,” said Helping Others founder Theresa McElea. “We will have a bouncy house, cotton candy, popcorn, games, and door prizes.”
In addition to the planned fun activities, from 10-2 p.m., the charity will have food for visitors. “We are going to have BBQ dinners to give away and smoked chicken. We are going to provide the food.”
The upcoming festivities are as timely as the charity’s recent success. Since opening the soup kitchen at its new location in the Fellowship Hall of Mountain City Church of God, Helping Others has seen a large increase in people utilizing its services.
“The number of people we now feed daily has doubled since we moved to Dotson Lane,” said McElea, adding that its kitchen now feeds a hot meal to more than forty people daily.
One possible explanation for the tremendous growth could be the new location’s easy pedestrian access. “It is a good location,” said McElea, “people that walk can easily get there.
Of course, much work is involved in running the charity. To provide hot meals every day is a labor of love that McElea said: “fills an enormous need in Johnson County.”
“All sorts of different people come to the soup kitchen, from young pregnant women to veterans.”
The grand opening celebration itself is an opportunity to bring awareness to the community, according to McElea, who also wanted to emphasize that local organizations are encouraged to support the event.
“Action coalition will be here giving out information, and ARCH for the homeless,” she said. “I am hopeful that we will have a good turnout and other community advocates and organizations will also join the event by means of setting up information booths.”
While discussing the importance of caring for those in need, McElea mentioned how vital the community supporting her work has been.
“The community has been supporting us tremendously.“ she said. “We have received a ton of donations, but we still need meat to cook for the Soup Kitchen. If we could get a good supply of meat, it would really help.”
Local residents are urged to show their caring spirit by volunteering at the facility, especially during kitchen hours, from Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.
For more information, please visit Helping Others on its Facebook page.
Grand opening
Saturday
June 17
10-2 p.m.