At a recent City Council meeting, board members voted to approve a $12,000 preliminary study for an additional pump house to service water usage for residents on William Hawkins Lane, Harbin Hill, and Doe Mountain. The proposed location for the new pump house is at the intersection of Miller Road and Hwy 67 East.
According to city officials, the need for a new pump house is due to reported water pressure issues in the area.
“We are constantly battling low pressure in those communities,” said Mayor Jerry Jordan.
However, not everyone agreed a station needs to be built. “The pressure is fine at my house,” said Harbin Hill resident Rosalee Thomas, “We don’t have any issues with the pressure.”
Others also confirmed that the pressure was fine at their homes and the city might have some other reason for the building of the new facility.
Some residents also expressed concern regarding the cost involved in the construction to build a new pump house.
“My family has lived on Harbin Hill since the early 1950s,” said longtime Harbin Hill resident Melissa Gentry, “We have always had fairly low water pressure, but I would not say it’s a big deal compared to the needs of our community at this time. The water flows into my home adequately. I personally would not invest in a building project to improve it.”
While cost is involved in building a new pump house, according to city officials, the money spent on any future project is an investment aimed toward the future growth of Johnson County.
“There are still areas on Doe Mountain with potential for growth,” said Chris Hook, Superintendent of Collection and Distribution, “I am not comfortable giving new taps due to the low pressure.”
During a brief presentation regarding the need for preliminary study in the mentioned neighborhoods, Hook explained to board members that engineers would “do pressure tests and need to know the altitude of the meters, and what size pump and motor would be needed. The engineers would have to make equations regarding the current demand, plus the potential for future growth.”
City council members authorized Bennett and Associates to complete a preliminary study for adding a pump house.
