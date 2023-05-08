Students with Mountain Bible Church Homeschool Cooperative experienced the world of fine arts last weekend during the school's inaugural art show.
“This show is an opportunity to introduce the kids to the world of art and the finer things,” said Jonathan Mangum, Facilitator MBC Homeschool Art Show.
The evening was truly an introduction for the students to experience the world of art. To help appreciate the finer things, the sponsors enlisted Mary Jo Thum to play a classical instrument, the harp, while visitors perused the gallery. In addition to classical music, snacks, and drinks were offered in stemmed glasses. While the refreshments certainly added to the ambiance of the evening, it was the artwork itself that was the highlight of the festivities.
“They need to see how important it is," Mangum said. "Art is not a craft. It is an expression of how you see the world.”
The students were offered the opportunity to create as the artistic mood moved them. The diverse expressions on display included drawings, watercolors, poetry, pottery, mosaics, photography, and wood carvings.
“We gave the students free rein, but this is not a competition,” said Mangum. “This was our first art show. Everything’s a first. Some of the kids did not participate in the first science fair. They regretted it, so they participated in the art show, and they have done a wonderful job.”
While the art show was designed to enhance the school year curriculum, it is not the only event available for the students.
“We are having classes here every Thursday,” said Mangum. “Last week, we did a first aid class. We have added these events to enrich the school year.”
When asked how many students are involved in the homeschool cooperative, Dana Ward mentioned, “We have forty children, that’s 16 families.”
“We have really grown,” said Mangum. “The community has really grown, a lot of positives.”
The cooperative has plans for even more growth in the near future, with even more exciting events planned.
“We are talking about doing a field day, with an old-fashioned tug of war and three-legged race. It will be a lot of fun.”
For more information www.mountainbiblechurchtn.org