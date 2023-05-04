The long-anticipated opening day of the Johnson County Farmers Market 2023 season is finally here.
JCFM will open Saturday morning at Ralph Stout Park from 9 a.m. - 12 noon, with long-time vendors returning and many new ones joining the list.
With Just Chuck rocking the music tent and Sarah Ransom at the kid's tent, the market is promising a great opening day.
"As we begin our 14th season, we look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones, to learning new things, and to teaching new things, to serving our community, and to growing together as we all work to make Johnson County the best that it can be," said Christy Junge.
Once again, this May, JCFM is proud to offer the return of the Grow JoCo Kids Garden Class for its third season. This week, children will receive their free garden kits or a choice of some other garden tools if they have already received a garden kit in the past. They will have a short garden lesson and will be given asparagus and strawberry plants to begin their own gardens.
Participants in each class this season will also be given a $5 token to spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. Be sure to bring the kids by to see Sarah at the kid's tent and take advantage of this awesome opportunity to learn garden skills that will last a lifetime.
SNAP customers will not only be able to use benefits at JCFM, but they can also get up to a $20 match per market to use on fresh fruits and vegetables. Just stop by the manager's table to learn how to use your benefits and receive your double-up food bucks tokens.
So what can patrons expect to find in early spring at JCFM? JCFM is a local producer-only market, which means that the produce, meats, baked goods, and crafts that you will find there are grown, raised, baked, and crafted locally, not bought elsewhere and brought in to resell. Some in-season produce that is common to find at the farmers market in early spring is salad mix, spinach, various types of greens such as collards, kale, and Swiss chard, and a variety of herbs.
Arriving shortly after the greens will be other cool-weather crops, such as broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kohlrabi, just to name a few. Also common to find in the spring at JCFM is a wide variety of plants, hanging baskets, vegetable starts, flowers, and local grasses and shrubs will be offered by several local growers. You will also find USDA-certified beef, pork, and lamb, as well as plenty of fresh eggs available all season long. Bakers will offer a variety of tasty treats each week, such as muffins, cakes, homemade bread, scones, and cookies, just to name a few.
Patrons can expect to find a wide variety of handcrafted items by skilled artisans, such as woodworking, handmade knives, stained glass, embroidered items, quilts and blankets, hand-sewn items, local photography and paintings, jewelry, and that is just the start of what will be available this season at JCFM.
Specialty items such as handmade soaps and lotions, herbal teas and natural health remedies, apple cider vinegar, elderberry syrup, local honey, and homemade jams and jellies will also be on hand.
Johnson County Farmers Market will meet every Saturday from May through October from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ralph Stout Park. See you at the park this Saturday.