Tamas Mondovics
Editor
A welfare check turned tragic last night in Johnson County leaving one man dead, and two deputies trying to make sense of what happened.
The officer-involved shooting occurred on Wednesday, March 1, at around 8 p.m. at a residence on Pedro Shoun Lane, about 5 miles outside Mountain City, west off SR. 67.
According to Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester “the officers were called to conduct a welfare check.”
Upon arrival the deputies reportedly encountered Tony Smith, 65 who had fired a gun at the officers . One of the officers also fired a shot hitting Smith.
The officers were not injured but Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sheriff Tester said he could not share any more details about the shooting. The investigation will continue by TBI agents.
The Tomahawk will update this report as soon as more information becomes available.