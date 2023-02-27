Dan Jones, Director of ORH, recently traveled to Ukraine, and while there, he met Dr. Nikolay.
Through Dr. Nikolay's personal clinic, he regularly conducts outreach days with his church in the Kharkiv region. In passing, Dr. Nikolay requested help to obtain an ultrasound machine.
The day Jones returned home from Ukraine, his wife received a message from Fran Hampton, Director of the Johnson County Pregnancy Center, that the Center wished to donate their ultrasound machine. The Center director asked if Dan could use it. God answers before we know to ask.
Working with Missionary Derek Thomas, ORH facilitated the donation and shipment of the ultrasound machine to Dr. Nikolay. Derek provided pictures and wrote.
"We have the ultrasound boxes now in Kyiv. Dr. Nikolay is coming to our session this week here. Next Monday, we will take the ultrasound to him in Kharkiv."
After receiving the sonogram from Derek, Dr. Nikolay wrote to Dan, “Thank you! I have not yet realized that my dream has come true."
Dan expressed that he never ceases to be amazed by God's provision.
There can never be enough praise to God for faithful people like Dan Jones and Derek Thomas. ORH also thanks God for all who donate so ORH can continue to report God's great and mighty works.