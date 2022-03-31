Youth Leadership Visits Nashville

Pictured left to right, Representative Scotty Campbell, Sally Snyder, Representative Russell Crowe, Peyton Gentry, and Brayden Gentry.

Photo submitted by Sally Snyder

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

Last week the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association’s annual Youth Leadership Summit was held in Nashville, Tennessee. Representing Johnson County at the event were high school juniors Peyton Gentry and Brayden Gentry, along with Sally Snyder from Mountain Electric Cooperative.

Delegates to the event received a hands-on look at state government, learned networking and leadership skills, and developed a better understanding of their local electric cooperatives.

“The trip was an amazing opportunity for

me,” said Brayden Gentry. “Getting to learn about our local electric co-ops and understanding how they can provide power in rural communities was an incredible experience. After meeting and speaking to our local representative Scotty Campbell and our state senator Rusty Crowe, it was a great chance for me to see the state capital and how the state government works. I’m extremely grateful for being selected and sponsored on this trip.”

“From this experience, I got lots of new friends and learned many skills to help me in my future public service career,” said Peyton Gentry.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was on hand and welcomed the students to the Capitol, where they visited with legislators, sat in on committee meetings, and debated and voted on a mock bill. Students also completed a leadership training course and spent a morning at Middle Tennessee Electric in Murfreesboro for a behind-the-scenes look at an electric cooperative.

Delegates to the Youth Leadership Summit are encouraged to be leaders and use their talents to improve rural Tennessee.”

Mountain Electric Cooperative knows how important our youth are to the communities we serve.” said MEC Director of Member Services Sally Snyder. “It is our hope that today’s students will be tomorrow’s future leaders and hopefully consider a career in the cooperative electric field one day.”

Snyder spoke highly of the students and the opportunities her employment presents when she said, “One of my favorite parts about my job at MEC is meeting students like Peyton and Brayden who have big dreams and the desire to achieve them,” said. “I know they have a bright future ahead.”

