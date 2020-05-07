Word on the Street 5-6-2020 Home / News / What is your all-time favorite Mother’s Day gift? Tammy McFadden “Time with my kids, and anything they give, made with love.” Wanda Timbs-Deel “Spending time with both my sons has always been a true blessing to me. The cards with their notes of love for me is worth all the gold in the world.” Peggy Payne “Just undivided time with my daughter. That is better than any store bought gift.” McKayla Walker Barr “My mother’s ring the my children got me with their birthstones and names on it.” Charlene Williams “Mother’s Day 2018 was amazing. Oldest son was back in town. The whole family went to church that morning and then went fishing afterwards. There were so many smiles, so much laughter and my heart was bursting with overflowing joy.” Donna Reece-Roark “When my son was around 4 he didn’t know it was Mother’s Day until he saw me give his Granny a card. When we got home he made me a crooked card out of construction paper that he had taped together, colored with crayons, and signed with the only words he could write at that time “Lov Logan”. My most precious gift, Still have it in my memory box.”