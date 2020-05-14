Word on the Street 5-13-2020 Home / News / Name something positive you have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic? Jean Osborne “A mask isn’t so bad.” Criston Arnold “I can cook if I have to and it’s edible,” Teresa Ransom “We can live without a lot of ‘stuff’.” Nancy Bentley “To have more faith and trust God more.” Kay Richardson “While dishcloths are not as handy as paper towels they work just as well.” Frances Hampton “Always cherish the time you have with loved ones. Spend more family time together and slow down and appreciate what God has given us.”