Winter market joins Neva Schoolhouse Commons

Submitted by Daniell Bogard

As the Johnson County Farmers Market prepares to close its doors on another successful summer, vendors are getting excited about the winter market’s new opportunities. In years past, the winter market has been held in the Johnson County Welcome Center’s basement. COVID has posed many challenges for the market this year, and the winter market is no exception as the Welcome Center has closed its doors.

The Farmers Market had the tricky task of finding a location large enough to safely house approximately ten vendors indoors, as well as the crowd that attends. The Schoolhouse Commons in Neva sprang at the opportunity to host yet another activity supporting the local community. The Commons have been completely renovated with the specific intent to be a community meeting place.

Housed inside the Commons are several businesses, including Know Better Coffee, CrossFit Firsty Gym, JH Howard Company Barber Shop, East Tennessee Outfitters, and more.

The Johnson County Farmers Market will be an exceptional addition to the Saturday hustle and bustle around the Commons. The Market will be open on the first and third Saturday of the month from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

The first market at the new location will be on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Numerous vendors have committed to participating in the Winter Farmers Market. Items available for sale at the market include winter vegetables like salad greens, spinach, broccoli, cabbages, locally raised beef, pork, sauces, soaps, personal care items, and baked bread and sweet treats, house plants, and handmade crafts. The Farmers Market is an excellent way to support local businesses and get exceptional quality food and gift items.

Appalachian Anne’s food truck will also be present, serving delicious lunch foods. The Schoolhouse Commons of Neva is located at 5500 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, Tn. For more information, or if you are interested in participating in the Farmers Market, call (423) 430-3287.