Winter Market comes to Neva

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

The Winter Market bustled to life Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Neva Schoolhouse. While currently unaffiliated with the Johnson County Farmer’s Market, this year’s Winter Market brought many of the favorite local vendors together under one roof: With her specially made Mary Kay gift sets, Louise Lawrence and Jessica Quint of Sassy Effects with her pressed flower jewelry, handmade cards, and hair accessories truly brought a pinch of Christmas and a dash of fancy to the market.

In addition, the wonderful fabric-wares of Crafty Girlfriends, the all-natural goat milk soaps with essential oils from H & E Farms, and the handmade medicinal creams, balms, and soaps from the Apothecary Company delivered a homey, organic outlet for local shoppers. The wonderful woodwork of Mountain Crafts, Twisted Grain Decor, and others previewed local craftsmen’s talent and creativity. Old Beech Mountain Farms provided staple beef and pork products, ranging from ground beef to brisket to bratwurst. With the slogan “Our Farm To Your Table,” the Farm prepares individual and package deals for local consumers all year round.

In an adjacent stall, the vendor, Only Burns Twice Chili Peppers, sold fresh peppers from various parts of the world, cooking spices, sauces, and jerky. With its cranberry sauce, Harbin Hill Farms naturally-grown kale, squash, and more brought the promise of winter crops for local tables. Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, and spring greens are to be expected in the coming Winter Markets. Finishing the array of vendors and products, Trina Treats satisfied the sweet tooth in everyone with homemade fudges, pumpkin rolls, and cookie desserts.

The first Winter Market held in Neva exceeded the expectations of many vendors, and they, as well as customers, are hopeful for the coming markets. One customer commented as she left the Schoolhouse, “This is such a great place for them. I hope they continue forward from here.” The Winter Market plans to carry through the holiday season and into spring. It will be held every first and third Saturday of the month at the Neva Schoolhouse from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.