WIC made easier by new mobile app

Screen image of the new WICShopper app available on the App Store or Google Play Store.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The Tennessee Department of Health released a mobile phone app to make life easier for qualifying women, infants, and children through the new WICShopper app. “Supplemental nutrition programs” such as WIC and food stamps are evolving to make use simpler and encourage participants to lead healthier lifestyles. One such step was switching from document packets to the TNWIC Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in 2019.

‘’The WICShopper App makes it one step easier to access healthy food and nutrition education resources available through WIC,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. ‘The WICShopper App puts resources at the fingertip and is another example of how the Tennessee Department of Health is implementing innovative solutions to improve services for Tennesseans.’

Anyone with a smartphone or device can download the app and get started instantly. Not only does this particular app show what foods qualify, but users can also directly scan the SKU barcode on the food product to find out if that particular item fits the qualifications. The app takes help a step further than previous iterations. By accessing your location, WICShopper can direct you to the nearest store or clinic that takes WIC benefits. It also offers a variety of life hacks, including recipe tips.

The Tomahawk reached out to the closest clinic that takes WIC benefits, the Johnson County Health Department. According to department officials, it serves approximately 500 WIC participants here in Johnson County.

“We are committed to providing healthy supplemental foods and nutrition education to the communities we serve,” said Department WIC Director Gail Layne. “A family of 4 can make $48,470 annually and be income-eligible for WIC services. We encourage families to call the Johnson County Health Department at 423-727-9731 to see if they are eligible to receive WIC benefits.”

According to Layne, all WIC services are delivered by phone during the COVID-19 pandemic. Download the WICShopper app on the App Store or Google Play Store for free today. To see WIC qualifications, visit fns.usda.gov.