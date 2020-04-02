Wallace joins The Tomahawk family

New Tomahawk Advertising Manager Rick Wallace pauses for a quick interview before heading out to call on clients. Photo by Meg Dickens.

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The Tomahawk family said goodbye to Advertising Manager Rita Hewett at the end of March. Her replacement, Rick Wallace, has strong family ties in the Johnson County community and spent most of his childhood and adult life visiting the area. Wallace is passionate about new beginnings and is ready to start this new chapter in his life.

“It’s a team in here. I picked up on that on my first day,” Wallace commented. “I can go to anyone here. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Wallace studied business management at Appalachian State University and then worked in the campus post office for nearly 27 years and was in a leadership position for 15 of those years. He retired from App State in 2016 and focused more on his business, Silverstone Hams. He considered getting a new job for around a year before seeing a job opening that he thought stood out.

Wallace loves a challenge. His current goal is to keep everything flowing smoothly at The Tomahawk. He has trained directly under Hewett to prepare for the position. Hewett reports his progress is going well. Wallace’s main goal is to make sure the paper continues to flourish.

“I want to do better today than I did yesterday when I come in and do this job,” he stated. “I’ve always been the type to do everything at 100 percent. If I don’t feel like I can go at it at 100 percent, I don’t do it.”

A significant influence in Wallace’s life was his father figure, Buster Henson. Henson was a hard worker and taught Wallace about farming and responsibility from a young age. Henson inspired Wallace to go into the ham business. Wallace runs Silverstone Hams to keep his mentor’s legacy alive. He pays it forward by hiring local teens to help at his business. He reports that every teen was from Johnson County. Wallace met a lot of local people like this.

Welcome to The Tomahawk family, Advertising Manager Rick Wallace.