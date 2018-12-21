Volunteers to be honored by Governor

By Bethany Anderson

A pair of Johnson County residents, Flo Bellamy and Chase McGlamery enjoyed the spotlight this month as recipients of the annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards GVSA. The recognition comes with an invitation to attend the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony in Franklin, TN in February 2019.

The Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards is an annual event held to recognize and honor the efforts of volunteers from across Tennessee.

Beginning in 2008, Volunteer Tennessee, the Governor’s State Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service, has hosted the event with the goal of having volunteers from all 95 counties represented as well as displaying the ways volunteers help strengthen communities, increasing the rate of volunteerism to meet compelling needs and promoting the message that volunteering is rewarding and part of what it means to be a Tennessean.

According to event organizers each county across that state is asked to nominate and recognize outstanding volunteers whose service has an impact in their community, which led to choosing Bellamy and McGlamery as the Johnson County recipients.

There is little doubt about Bellamy’s qualifications, whose list of community service includes being a member of the First United Methodist Church, the American Cancer Society, the United Way of Johnson County, Mountain City Parks and Recreation, the Beta Theta Club of Johnson County, and Johnson County 4-H.

Bellamy has established the Johnson County Cancer Support Group, the after-school LEAPS youth program through the Mountain City Community Center, which serves approximately 50 youth per day, providing meals and educational programming to participants at no charge. She has also collaborated with Roan Creek Baptist Church to provide medical equipment to those in need.

“Growing up I was taught, you owe, the world doesn’t owe you,” she said.

Bellamy is known throughout the community for her commitment to helping others and is an inspiration to many; when she sees a need in the community, she will find a way to help.

“My history, struggles and trials have made me the person I am today,” she said adding, “As a pre-integration child, I had to fight to go to elementary school. I want youth to know what great opportunities they have in today’s world and that they can make it a better world.”

“Flo’s lifetime of service is an inspiration in our community, encouraging us to help each other,” a recent GVSA press release stated.

Joining the roster of recipients, Chase McGlamery is a 2018 graduate of Johnson County High School, who is most noted for his contributions to his school and

community through his involvement with both the student council and as a member of the Heritage Hall board.

While serving at Heritage Hall, McGlamery learned valuable skills working with sound, lights, and as webmaster for their online webpage which was key in integrating ticket sales in their online platform. McGlamery created Teachers Got Talent a fundraising event to benefit the local United Way.

GVSA representatives emphasized that McGlamery’s innovative thinking and initiative greatly befitted Johnson County. Chase also continues to contribute to our community by working with the Youth Basketball League and GoJoCo initiative, part of a Healthier Tennessee initiative in Johnson County.

For more information about Volunteer Tennessee and the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards can be found at www.volunteertennessee.net.