Veterans’ Café Park Day draws a crowd

Submitted

by Meg Dickens

The Johnson County Senior Center came together to offer its most special Veterans’ Cafe yet on Wednesday, June 29, a destination event at Ralph Stout Park. Thanks to the extra support of local politicians, the event was open to all senior veterans and their families regardless of membership status. According to Director Kathy Motsinger-Eller, over 200 meals were served.

Other than its location, this event had other special features. A live band featuring Clem, Blake and Bill provided music, and participants had a chance to win door prizes. Larry Potter provided the crowd with burgers with all the trimmings. Melissa and John Holloway shared the summer treat, watermelon. Eddie Tester and Perry Stout provided many door prizes, and Pam Brown helped with added desserts and a beautiful patriotic wreath.

Although the center would love to include all veterans in these events, it is unable to do so because of space and resource limitations. As a senior center event, participants must be age 60 or older. Next month’s Veterans’ Cafe will be on Wednesday, July 27. Please plan to join us for Famous Frank Bass barbecue and amazing desserts from the Laurel FCE Women’s Club.

The Johnson County Senior Center is a nonprofit organization that serves seniors 60 and older. Membership is free, and volunteers of all ages are welcome. For more about events, services, and classes available, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com.