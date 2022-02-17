Valorie Dollar sentenced to life in prison

By Teresa P. Crowder

Freelance Writer

The case involving the death of a missing man from Burke County, North Carolina, continues to unfold as Valorie Dollar, who was one of the six people charged in the death of Carlton Edmondson, has been sentenced to life in prison by a Johnson County court.

According to local authorities, Dollar was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Carlton Edmondson. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole earlier in February.

In harmony with Tennessee state law, Dollar would remain in prison for 51 years before parole is considered. A sentencing hearing has also been set for May 31 as Dollar faces additional charges.

Robert Littleton, another suspect in the case, was also found guilty of first-degree murder in July 2021. According to authorities, Littleton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He will serve 20 additional years for the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping. This additional sentence will run consecutive to his first sentence. Michael Stacey James May, a third suspect, is scheduled to appear in court at the end of March. A total of

six people were arrested in the case.

Edmondson was reported missing by his family in January 2018 and was never found. The family had received phone calls demanding money for his return, reportedly due to a drug debt. Authorities believe the suspects kidnapped Edmondson, assaulted, and left him alone in a remote area of Trade, Tennessee, where it’s believed he died. The body of Edmondson has yet to be recovered.

The other three suspects arrested and awaiting trial include James Parker Combs of Zionville, Leigh Katherina Mina of Zionville, and Brittany Arnold of Mountain City.

“The justice system works, and each defendant will get a fair trial,” said Eddie Tester, Johnson County Sheriff.