VA hosts event to prepare veterans for new clinic

By Meg Dickens

STAFF WRITER

Mountain City’s Veteran’s Affairs Outpatient Clinic, through the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, is helping locals get prepared for the new VA clinic set to open this March in Johnson County. The Mobile Vet Center and VA Staff plan to set up in the Food Country parking lot at 100 North Church Street in Mountain City on March 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Any veterans can come to this event and find out if they qualify for help at the new clinic. Staff will check eligibility, enroll veterans in health care, and more. The new primary care physician in Mountain City will also attend. All are welcome.

“We look forward to continuing to provide the high-quality care you have earned in our newest clinic,” said a VA representative.

Keep an eye out for this event on North Church Street and the new VA clinic on Cold Springs Road this March. The clinic will provide primary care and mental health services among other services. According to James H. Quillen VA Medical Center Assistant Director Coleen Noe, the clinic will start with a 10 person staff and

likely expand to a 15 person staff.