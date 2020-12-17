USDA Forest Service donates a Sutter 500 Traildozer to DMRA

Submitted by DMRA

Mountain City, TN December 14, 2020 —The Doe Mountain Recreation Authority (DMRA) today announced that the US Forest Service has donated a Sutter 500 Traildozer for use on the trails at Doe Mountain Recreation Area in Johnson County, Tennessee. The traildozer was acquired by the Forest Service in 2011 through the federally funded and state administered Recreational Trails Program (RTP). It was the first RTP grant awarded in Tennessee to maintain and improve both motorized and non-motorized trails. The donation was approved by Unaka District Ranger Leslie Morgan and will help the Authority with maintaining more than fifty (50) miles of multi-use trail on Doe Mountain.

While the monetary value of the donation is substantial at $70,500, this property transfer represents even more in terms of partnership and commitment to keep building and maintaining exciting recreational trails across the Appalachian Highlands for the future. For that reason, the machine has been re-christened “Randy” in honor of Randy White, a dedicated member of the Mountain Trail Riders Association and longtime volunteer at Doe Mountain Recreation Area, who recently passed away. Mr. White’s legacy of boundless enthusiasm for outdoor adventure and his strong ethic of volunteering to maintain quality trails, particularly the Off-Highway Vehicle trails on Doe Mountain and at Buffalo Mountain in the Cherokee National Forest, will carry on far into the future through the machine’s assignment at Doe.

Unaka District Ranger Leslie Morgan said, “The Doe Mountain trail system and Johnson County, TN are becoming a destination for quality motorized trail opportunities. All trails provide a connection to people and nature. Cherokee National Forest recognizes the importance of multi-use recreation in the northeast Tennessee area. This is a unique piece of equipment and we are pleased to help support Doe Mtn provide those opportunities. The DMRA has been a great partner and we appreciate all they do.”

According to Tate Davis, DMRA Executive Director, “this donation from the Cherokee National Forest offers a moment to honor all of the many great people involved with trail work all across Northeast Tennessee. Given the situation with Covid, trails and safely exploring the outdoors have never been more important than right now. This traildozer will help us meet the recreational needs of visitors for many years to come.”.