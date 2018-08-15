Upper East Tennessee 2018 Cattleman’s Tour

Submitted by Rick Thomason

UT/TSU Johnson County Ext. Director

The 2018 Upper East Tennessee Cattleman’s Tour was held during the week of July 9-14. A total of 37 participants from Northeast Tennessee, Southwest VA and Western NC took part in the tour where they traveled to upstate New York and visited several beef cattle operations in Pennsylvania and New York.

The tour began with a visit to an Amish farm in Lancaster, PA where the group enjoyed a nice meal prepared by the Amish family. On Tuesday, the group visited the Lisnageer Farm in Coatesville, PA which was a part of the King Ranch when they developed the Santa Gertrudis breed of cattle. This farm has a collection station that is USDA inspected to load and ship beef cattle to the Eastern European countries.

On Wednesday, the group visited Trowbridge Angus in Ghent, NY. Phil Trowbridge served as president of the American Angus Association in 2012-13 and was very instrumental in helping to identify some of the top producers in New York for the group to visit.

The cattleman’s tour also had stops at Rally Farm (Millbrook, NY), New Penn Farm (Truxton, NY), SK Herefords (Medina, NY), Provitello Farms (Elba, NY), Lamb Farms (Oakfield, NY), Baskin Livestock (Batavia, NY), WBB Farm (Alden, NY) and McKean Brothers Angus (Mercer, PA).

In addition to visiting the beef cattle operations, the participants were given the opportunity to travel through the Fingerlakes region of upstate New York where they got to see some beautiful country that was lined with numerous vineyards and fruit tree orchards. Along the way, participants were also able to tour the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, 911 Memorial, New York City and Niagara Falls.

A great time was enjoyed by all and the producers were able to bring home several new ideas to help make their beef cattle operation more profitable. The cattleman’s tour was organized through the UT/TSU-Johnson County Extension office.