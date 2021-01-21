Upcoming cookbook to benefit local non-profit

Rough draft for the cover of Paws-itely Good Eats Cookbook, a planned fundraiser for Rescue D.O.G. End of Life Sanctuary. Photo by Veronica Burniston

By Veronica Burniston

Freelance Writer

Local residents are gathering recipes for a new cookbook, Paws-itivly Good Eats, to raise money for the non-profit Rescue D.O.G.Operating for twenty-one years, Rescue D.O.G., headed by Melissa Gentry, rehabilitates and rehomes elderly, abused, and abandoned animals in Johnson County.

“Melissa has committed herself to helping local animals,” Kimberly Collins, one of the main driving forces behind the cookbook, said. “She asks nothing for herself but items and supplies needed to care for those precious animals.”

Kimberly, an owner of several rescue dogs, said the cookbook idea started while she and her mother were flipping through a collection of family recipes. Her mother, who loves to cook and also owns several rescue animals, suddenly said, “Let’s do a cookbook for Melissa’s rescue dogs.”

Kimberly liked the idea of combining their love for cooking and their concern for animals in need. Soon the ladies got to work formulating a plan. At this time, Kimberly is seeking recipe contributions from the local community. She plans to gather a variety of recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and a few extra pet-friendly recipes for man’s best friend.

“Cookbooks contain family recipes, old and new, that have been handed down through family,” Kimberly said. “What better way to preserve those memories and recipes and create new ones with people that share the same passion.”

The recipe deadline is Tuesday, February 2. As it currently stands, the book is scheduled to be published and go on sale mid-May. It will be priced at $10. Vender location is yet to be determined.The current cover design for the cookbook will host several pictures of Rescue D.O.G.’s available pets as well as an image of a cat and dog whose tails entwine to form a heart. The interior pages will also be decorated with rescue animal pictures and paw prints.

“Melissa is always going above and beyond to help the animals in this community,” Kimberly said. “This is just one way we can help her help the animals.”

For more information about Paws-itivly Good Eats or if interested in submitting a recipe, please contact Kimberly Collins at 895-4154 or [email protected]