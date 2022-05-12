Ukrainian flags to line Church Street also seen throughout Johnson County

A Ukrainian flag proudly posted at a residence is just one of many that line Church Street and others throughout Mountain City, TN. The effort was inspired by Johnson County native Dick Walsh to show a unified stand of solidarity and support on behalf of the Ukrainian people now fighting for their lives following Russia’s invasion of the country earlier this year. Please read full story on A3. Photo By Tamas Mondovics

By Karla Prudhomme

Freelance Writer

For months now, people have watched in horror the events unfolding in Ukraine.

Due to modern technology, the invasion of Ukraine, the bombardment of parts of the country, the loss of life, and the suffering of the Ukrainian people are all being witnessed in real-time, leading people around the world to action and prompting people to seek ways to help. Monetary donations and offering prayer and support are ways in which people worldwide show solidarity, and that is true with the people of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Flags displayed at businesses and churches around the world are now a much-welcomed outlet to show support for the Ukrainian people.

Johnson County native, Dick Walsh, got the idea to purchase and display a Ukrainian flag in his yard from an old classmate that now lives in New York.

After an unexpected response from many of his neighbors wanting to show their support for the Ukrainian people, he decided to speak to his Pastor about it.

Collaborating with Pastor John Crabtree of the First United Methodist Church, they produced a plan to line Church Street with Ukrainian flags, starting with the Methodist Church.

“Showing a unified front of support for the Ukrainian people is a wonderful vision and nice representation of Mountain City and the community,” said Walsh. “Finding blue and yellow flowers to plant around the church and in the garden bed under the Church sign wasn’t easy, but we found pansies and petunias that fit the color scheme needed to show our support.”

The First United Methodist Church isn’t the only Church in the area that has visible messages of support for the people of Ukraine, as many churches around Johnson County have signs that read, “Pray for Peace in Ukraine” or “Pray Continually for the Ukrainian People,” as many are united in desiring peace for the beleaguered country.

For those looking to show support by purchasing and displaying a Ukrainian flag, Evergreen.com specializes in yard flags. Many other online vendors are also available to choose from.