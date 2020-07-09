TWRA investigate bear encounter in Johnson County

The American black bear (Ursus americanus) is a medium-sized bear native to North America. Photo by Tamas Mondovics

TWRA wildlife officers are investigating a reported a bear encounter allegedly occurred outside a residence on Eastridge Lane in Mountain City last week. According to Wildlife officers, the incident occurred on Tuesday, June 30, at approximately 9 p.m.

A 47-year-old Mountain City resident said that he exited a woodshed and was confronted by a black bear that swatted at him. The man says he fired a shot in the bear’s direction, believing he may have hit it, and it left the area.

The victim’s fiancé called 911 and Johnson County EMS examined the victim documenting “very fine scratches to the victim’s lower right arm, but he refused medical treatment,” TWRA officials reported. Wildlife officers also say they did not locate an injured bear or indication that the bear had been shot but set a trap for precautionary measures.

TWRA reminds residents to take measures to ensure their homes and surrounding areas are free of bear attractants. Learn how to live responsibly with bears and reduce bear-human interactions by visiting BearWise.org. The incident remains under investigation by TWRA.