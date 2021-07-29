Two Kids from Levittown: Mike Santoro, Billy Joel, and The Stranger at Heritage Hall

By Dan Cullinane

Freelance Writer

Billy Joel might be a bit of a big ask for a small town like Mountain City, but on Saturday, July 31, Heritage Hall will host the next best thing when Mike Santoro brings his Billy Joel tribute show, The Stranger, to town. Santoro was a 9-year-old kid playing stickball on the streets of Levittown, NY, a blue-collar town on New York’s Long Island, when Billy Joel, who grew up just a few miles from his house, released his breakthrough album The Stranger.

A year later, in 1978, Santoro was sitting on the floor of his sister’s bedroom, listening to Joel’s follow-up album, 52nd Street, when the needle in the groove reached the second to last song, and young Mike’s life changed forever. “You almost forget you’re listening to a song,” Santoro said of hearing Up All Night for the first time. “It’s like a movie in your mind. It builds and builds, has the orchestra and the sax solo. And it’s about a woman. It’s my favorite.” And the guy singing it? Just another kid from Levittown.

Inspired by Joel, Santoro taught himself to play the drums and then the piano. Throughout high school, he played in bands, and in his twenties, he sang Pearl Jam songs and other 90’s hits in a cover band called S.C.R.E.A.M, but by 2000 he was mostly done with performing. A licensed general contractor, he did home remodels and occasionally played the piano in his living room, and in 2007 he relocated to Charlotte, NC to be closer to his parents. When the bottom dropped out of the economy in 2008, the home remodeling business went south as well.

Needing an income, he returned to music. Performing Billy Joel’s music made sense since he already loved it, but the tribute show was more experimental. As a kid, he made impressions of celebrities to crack up his friends, and the fact that Joel was a bit of a mimic himself, paying tribute in his music to his own favorites, including Ray Charles, Frankie Valli, and The Righteous Brothers, gave Santoro an easier road into the piano man’s vocalizing. Their shared heritage informs the style.

“There is a cockiness that comes from being where we are from, and that probably comes across like it did in Billy’s shows. He also knew what it was like to bust your butt to make a living,” said Santoro, who still makes his living doing tile and stonework and brings that shared blue-collar sensibility to Joel’s working-class anthems like Anthony’s Song and Allentown.

“I wanted to see if it was something that could work locally,” Santoro said. “Then it kind of grew legs, and the next thing you know, we’re doing it all over the country.”

As many as fifty shows a year, from Northern Maine to Southern California, Santoro keeps honing his act. The difference between a cover band and a tribute act is intense attention to detail and continued refinements to add both familiarity and authenticity.

“I try to make it sound true to the record, more than being true to a concert. I want to make it sound like it did when people were hanging out listening to him on vinyl.”

Does it work? According to Judy McGuire, the programming director at Heritage Hall, where Santoro will bring his show on Saturday night, it does and then some.

“Crazy good,” she said of the show. “You can close your eyes, and you are hearing Billy Joel.”

A five-piece band backing him on piano and vocals, and all the flash, lights, color, sound, and energy needed to bring an audience to their feet, Santoro promises more than nostalgia, he is going for a full-on house party, and he has a message for Johnson County.

“You are in for a night with a group of fellow fans, celebrating the best music ever.”

The Stranger: A Billy Joel Tribute will be at Heritage Hall on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. For tickets or information, call (423) 727-7444, or visit www.heritagehalltheatre.org.