Truck and Tractor Pull draws massive crowd

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

On a hot and humid Saturday afternoon at the Johnson County Chamber Park, cars were lining up to attend the Johnson County Truck and Tractor Pull. It has been over fifteen years since the last tractor pull, so the excitement was definitely in the air as people started finding a good spot to see all the action.

The spectators had put up tents, brought out the lawn chairs, and backed their trucks in to be ready for the next several hours as they watched every class of truck and tractors pull the weighted sled the farthest.

The Johnson County Chamber of Commerce has spent several months organizing this hugely popular event. Chamber President and organizer, Gina Meade started planning for the event around November. She looked online and got the contact information for the Carolina Truck and Tractor Pullers.

“I want to thank all our sponsors,” said Mead. “The Chamber wants to send a special thank you to Maymead, Humphrey Masonry, Sam Tester with Big County excavations, Matt Eggers Fencing and Construction, and Joey Stout Grading. Also want to thank our Sheriff’s Department, Doe Valley Fire department and JoCo EMS.”

Chad Mackie with the Carolina Truck and Tractor Pullers visited the area to make sure there was adequate space for the track, the pullers, and space between the spectators and the tractor pullers. Once the approval was given, the planning began. Meade states so many came out to help make everything just right for this well-attended event.

The Chamber President credits Maymead Inc and Humphreys Masonry for helping put down the concrete beams, which were the hardest part of getting the track-ready.

Over fifty entries were hailing from three different states including two from Mountain City Pullers; Dustin Roush and Lacy Tyner. The pullers were part of the Carolina Truck and Tractor Pullers series. The National Truck Pullers Association sanctioned the event.

Most of the winners of the Saturday’s event were from North Carolina, but Dustin Roush did place in the open Street Diesel class.

Southern Rebellion, a high-energy country band out of Johnson City opened the big event with some sweet country music. The crowd got to their feet with southern rock style music, and they stayed excited well into the evening. Spectators of Saturday’s events did not leave disappointed.

Many fans echoed the same sentiments of how great it was to see the truck and tractor pull back in Mountain City. The uncontrollable high temperatures were the biggest complaint of the evening, but that did not deter the oldest to the youngest watching to see which pullers could pull the weight the farthest distance.

The momentum and excitement carried on as everyone was leaving with many fans eager for a repeat performance next year. Mark Roush remembered the last pull and was excited to see the tractor pull come back to Mountain City. He stated, ”I remember how fun they were at the park; I hope they continue doing them again.” Roush added, “I thought this one was pretty sweet even with the heat.”