Tru-Point Builders Owner Arrested

By Tate Davis

Freelance Writer

According to a News Release dated September 28 from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain City Police Department, Charlie Ray Morefield, owner of Tru-Point Builders, has been arrested and is charged with three counts of willful abandonment of a home improvement contract; two counts of theft of property over $10,000; and two counts of theft of property over $2,500.

The arrest came after a joint investigation, which was prompted by multiple complaints of paying for home improvements that were “never completed.” Some of the charges stem from Morefield allegedly failing to replace a roof on a Mountain City home after being paid.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, and “more charges are pending.”

Investigators are asking to hear from anyone with information or who thinks they may be a victim.

The Tomahawk reached out to Sheriff Eddie Tester, who declined to add specifics beyond saying “investigators are looking into “several” complaints.”

An online search for “Tru-Point Builders” yielded some results indicating the company was based at 305 College Street in Mountain City.

That address matched online records for “Tru-Point Builders,” showing the company is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Those records list the company as a sole proprietorship with 14 employees.

A complaint with BBB dated June 23, 2021, is marked “resolved.” That online complaint describes a dispute over electrical and septic work, as well as a customer response dated June 30, expressing satisfaction with receipt of what appeared to be at least a partial refund of money paid.

Before hiring a contractor, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office recommends verifying proper licensing online at verify.tn.gov.

The Tomahawk’s search of licensed contractors using that website on October 3 yielded no records for Tru-

Point Builders or Morefield.

Morefield was released from the Johnson County Jail on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Johnson County Criminal Court on October 25.