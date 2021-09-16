Trivett becomes Bill Brookshire poultry champion

Sean Trivett, center, receives an award for coming in first place at this year’s Bill Brookshire Poultry Championship. Photo submitted.

Submitted by Leigh Anne Shull

Program Assistant

The annual Johnson County 4-H Chicken Show and Sale was held on Saturday, August 28, at the Longhorn Auction Company in Mountain City. This year’s Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion was Sean Trivett. Reserve Champion was Colton Russell, and third place was awarded to Elsie Clifton.

The purpose of the project is to allow 4-H’ers (students 4th-12th grades) the opportunity to raise 16 pullets into mature laying hens. Throughout the project, participants learn the importance of responsibility, where their food comes from, and more.At the conclusion of the project, the students bring back four of their best hens to the show and sale, where they compete for the title of the Bill Brookshire Poultry Champion.

This award is named after the late Bill Brookshire, a longtime supporter of the Johnson County 4-H Chick Chain project. This year, representing the award in memory of their father were Chris and Bonnie Reece of Johnson County Bank and Ted and Teresa Silstrop. The money raised through the chicken sale stays within the chick chain program to allow students to receive pullets at no cost the following year.

Congratulations to the 4-H’ers and all who participated in this year’s 4-H Chick Chain project. The Johnson County Extension office would like to thank its 4-H’ers and parents, Johnson County Bank, Longhorn Auction Company, and Tri-State Growers for their continued support of the 4-H program.