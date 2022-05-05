Transfer Station update, new guidelines going well

By Meg Dickens

Freelance Writer

Two subjects that have grown popular in recent years and are often mentioned in unison are the Transfer Station and litter clean-up efforts. During the March 2022 County Commission meeting, commissioners decided to add new rules for facility use that officials hoped would help decrease chances for accidental littering via trash haulers. This involved two guidelines related to commercial haulers only: having and displaying a business license and having permanent enclosed tops for these commercial vehicles. These new conditions became official as of April 17.

Commissioner Jerry Grindstaff originally brought the idea to the commissioners. During his initial proposal, Grindstaff referred to this action as “putting some teeth” into the regulations after other requests, namely tarping, had haulers “thumbing their noses.” In colloquial terms, countless eyewitness accounts showed that many of these haulers were ignoring the rule and simply covering their trash right before entering the facility, which defeated the purpose of that regulation.

Officials were concerned that adding the new regulations may cause an issue if employees needed to turn noncompliant haulers away but were assured that the change was well within the county’s legal rights. A written notice explaining the change was posted at the station on March 18. During the county’s most recent public report, officials stated that customers were in compliance and there were no significant issues.

“We’re in good shape,” explained Interim Solid

Waste Manager Bill Adams when asked for an update. “We have all the business licenses there and the tops. It looks like they’re pretty good.”

Other Transfer

Station News

Those who frequent the Transfer Station know it stays pretty busy. The county hired an additional employee for this facility to help the station run more smoothly and take some of the burden off of the workers.The Transfer Station also received some negative feedback during an inspection in late April. County Mayor Mike Taylor attributed this to bad timing along with weather conditions, and another inspection of the

facility was scheduled. The problems mentioned have reportedly been corrected, per Taylor.

“They came at the wrong time,” Taylor explained. “There was some wind that blew some of the trash around, so we had a violation for too much trash on the ground and a problem with too many oil cans sitting around.”

The Johnson County Commission meets the third Thursday of each month in the upper courtroom of the Johnson County Courthouse at 7 pm. These meetings are open to the public. Find out more about county government and proceedings at johnsoncountytn.gov.