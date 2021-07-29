Tomahawk sports photographer keeps her Longhorn love in focus

Sports Photographer Joey Icenhour posing with some of her “babies” at the JCHS graduation ceremony. Photo submitted

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

As the writer of this article, there is a slight hesitation agreeing with the old saying that a picture is worth a thousand words; however, a wonderful photograph can serve as an important record of time in one’s life. In the world of sports, the measurements of a good photographer illustrate “intensity, anger…representation of great emotion and conflict”.

Johnson County has a photographer that lives up to the standards that define good photography. Joey Icenhour has been working with The Tomahawk since 2018 capturing the good, the bad, and sometimes the ugly of Johnson County sports.

Icenhour started taking pictures for her nephew as his personal photographer and quickly found out how much she loved the craft. Johnson County fans and players then found out how much they loved her as a photographer. Her pictures so easily draw the reader in and provide a quick scenario of how the game was played. The talented photographer states she takes around 50-200 pictures a game.

“It really depends on how much I get into the event and remember that I have a camera in my hands,” she said, adding, “I’ve missed some great shots because I forgot that I was there to take pictures of the action.”

Capturing the game on camera is very important to one of the Longhorn Nation’s greatest fans, but there is another important advantage for Icenhour, “I get to interact and cheer for the kids from the sidelines.” Over the years, she has become close to many athletes, referring to them as her “babies.” Her love of sports and her love for the Longhorns is shown in every picture.

Retired Sports Editor Tim Chambers loved working with Icenhour, stating she was one of the best photographers he has ever worked with and feels The Tomahawk is fortunate to have her.

“I’ve done sports for a long time, and there’s none better than Joey.” He continued, “She is a great person who loves the kids.”

Thank you to The Tomahawk’s wonderful sports photographer for capturing the joy of victory and the heartbreak of loss. With her camera in hand, she not only captures the moment but has also captured the hearts of all who know her.