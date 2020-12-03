‘Tis the season for giving

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Christmas is a time of giving, and locals are keeping the spirit alive this season. Now that Thanksgiving has passed, charitable organizations and local businesses are focused on bringing Christmas cheer to those in need. Whether it’s through donations, deliveries, or events, locals seem to be working to end a trying year on a positive note.

One way organizations are giving back is through traditional gift-giving. With the help of the community, programs like Angel Tree connect those in need with those who have the means to help by sharing specific information, such as clothing sizes, shoe sizes, and the child’s likes. This information allows those with the means to help while protecting any identifying personal information. The Positive Thinkers currently has stockings up for this purpose in Johnson County Bank. For more information, contact the bank at (423) 727-7701.

The new organization Girls of Mountain City is following a similar format but through Amazon. This particular wishlist focuses on a mix of necessities and more traditional gifts. Organizers share these items along with cards full of encouragement to young girls to promote self-confidence and self-worth. Visit the Women of Mountain City facebook or website (womenofmountaincity.com) to view what is still needed. The Girls of Mountain City will be delivering gifts on Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, December 6.

This group is one of several businesses and organizations that have been reaching out to the public for items and monetary donations to fuel these events. One example is the 16th Annual Toy and Coat Drive sponsored by Cash Express. Donated food, clothes, toys, etc., go to the public, and any money goes towards buying more items. Anyone interested in donating can visit one of the drop-off locations until the December 9 deadline. For more information, contact the business at (423) 727-0028.

Old Mill Ministries will be hosting a walk-through Christmas celebration for people of all ages at the armory on Saturday, December 12. Items such as clothing and hygiene products will be available along with toys for children, Christmas boxes for teens, a treat bag for adults, and a to-go meal for everyone. Santa will be giving out stuffed animals during the event. Find out more at oldmillministries.org.

The Tomahawk’s Christmas Gift Guide will be running from now until December 16. Keep an eye out for deals and specials from local businesses. After the economic strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, small businesses need support from the community.