Tennessee State Parks host free hikes the day after thanksgiving

November 14, 2018

All 56 state parks participating.

David Crockett Birthplace State Park, After Thanksgiving Hike 2017. Photo by Lorelei Goff

Big Cypress Tree State Park, After Thanksgiving Hike 2017.





By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee State Parks officials have announced this week that free, guided hikes at all 56 state parks will be offered the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.

“Tennessee’s state parks are once again offering the opportunity to get outdoors the day after Thanksgiving to engage in healthy, fun activities,” said Brock Hill, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s a chance to explore the state parks with loved ones around the holidays, with skilled rangers leading the way.”

Hikes for all ages and abilities will be hosted at state parks from Memphis to Johnson City, including easy, peaceful strolls and rugged excursions. One of the main benefits of the activity is that each hike is led by an experienced ranger, trained in interpreting the ecological, cultural and historical significance of Tennessee’s state parks.

In a recent press release, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Communications Manager Mike Morrow emphasized that Tennessee State Parks will feature the best that Tennessee lands have to offer, from hikes along historical and interpretive trails to stunning views of waterfalls, peaks and plateaus.

“Some hikes are designed for novice hikers at short distances, while others are lengthier and geared toward more experienced hikers,” the release said.

All the hikes are listed at https://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/after-thanksgiving-hikes/. Visitors are encouraged to share photos of their hikes on social media with the hashtag #thankful4hiking. Other statewide hikes Tennessee State Parks offers include First Day Hikes in January, Spring Hikes in March, National Trails Day in June, and National Public Lands Day in September.