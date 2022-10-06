Tenn. National Guard assists in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

As Hurricane Ian inched ever closer to its target of the EWst Coast of Florida, roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard were getting ready to depart from multiple locations across Tennessee to support response and recovery efforts.

According to a release from the Tennessee National Guard ahead of the storm, the forces, which are named Task Force Tennessee and commanded by the

194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson was to assist the Florida National Guard’s emergency response efforts.

The units deployed from Tennessee included

– 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson

– 230th Engineer Battalion in Trenton

– 212th Engineer Company in Paris

– 251st Military Police Company in Lexington

– 278th Regimental Support Squadron in Columbia

– 1175th Transportation Company in Tullahoma

– 30th Troop Command in Tullahoma

– 176th Combat Service Support Battalion in Johnson City

– 776th Maintenance Company in Elizabethton

– 253rd Military Police Company in Lenoir City

– 1176th Transportation Company in Jacksboro and Smyrna

Airmen from the 118th Wing in Nashville, 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis, and the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville also deployed to Florida on September 29, as well as volunteers from other Army and Air units across the state.

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville and one from Jackson, with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, flew to Florida on September 28 to assist with recovery missions.

The guards’ deployment is as important as it could get. According to reports of the storm’s aftermath, the number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 101 on Monday.

The Category 4 storm decimated coastal towns and left rescue crews searching for survivors while communities faced the task of trying to rebuild.

By Tuesday morning, four others had reportedly died

in storm-related incidents as Ian churned into North Carolina.

As of the writing of this story, nearly 500,000 homes, businesses, and other customers in Florida still did not have power.

It is said that in Fort Myers Beach, power may not be restored for 30 days due to its electrical infrastructure being destroyed, said Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais.

The National Guard will be flying power crews to Sanibel and Pine islands to assess the damage and start working on restoring power, DeSantis said.

According to Florida Health Department data, many residents are still without clean tap water, with well over 100 boil-water advisories in places around the state.

For more information, please visit,

https://www.tn.gov/military/news.html