Tenn Bureau of Investigation new director

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced last week the appointment of David B. Rausch as new director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).Rausch, 55, officially became TBI director on Monday, June 25, 2018, following the retirement of Mark Gwyn.

Since 2011, Rausch has served as chief of police for the Knoxville Police Department (KPD) overseeing an agency of more than 500 employees, including some 400 sworn police officers.

Rausch joined the KPD in 1993 and rose through the ranks, serving in several different roles, including as deputy chief and a member of the special operations squad. Throughout his 25 years with the KPD, Rausch has focused on community policing and building relationships with local, state and federal agencies.

“David brings a wealth of experience to the TBI and the proven leadership to continue the great progress the agency has made in making Tennessee safer,” Haslam said. “As police chief in Knoxville, he took on both urban and rural public safety issues and collaborated with local, state and federal partners to help address some of the region’s most pressing crimes, such as gang activity and human trafficking,”

Rausch has served in multiple leadership roles in professional law enforcement organizations, including the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police named Rousch the 2017 Chief of the Year. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and several federal law enforcement programs. He also has extensive community service involvement.

“I am honored and humbled the governor has selected me for this position,” Rausch said. “The TBI is an excellent organization with amazing employees dedicated to serving the great state of Tennessee. I look forward to working alongside them to lead the agency into the next chapter and am excited to bring my vision and energy to serve in this capacity.”

Rausch is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Military Police Corps from 1986-1990. He earned a master of science degree in justice administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from the University of Louisville.