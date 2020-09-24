TDOE Releases Newly Designed 2019-20 State Report Card

Staff Report

Nashville, TN—Today, the Tennessee Department of Education released the newly designed 2019-20 State Report Card, an annual online report that provides access to important data and information about each school and district in Tennessee. The purpose of the State Report Card is to provide stakeholders with information about how schools and districts are performing and meeting the needs of students. To view the state report card, visit the State Report Card website.

Due to COVID-19 school closures and the United States Department of Education and the Tennessee General Assembly waiving the federal and state assessment and accountability requirements for the 2019-20 school year, school letter grades and rankings, assessment data, and additional partially collected data are not included in the 2019-20 Report Card.

“While we know the coronavirus has limited the data available to highlight on this year’s report, we hope this data will be useful for Tennessee families, educators, community members, and public officials with information about schools and districts as they work to provide a high-quality education for all our students,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department is excited to unveil exciting new improvements and features included in this year’s State Report Card, which will enhance the user experience and make this tool more accessible for years to come.”

As a result of limited data availability due to COVID-19, there are no comparison features on the State Report Card this year. Later this fall, the State Report card will be updated with previous years’ academic data. Currently, users can access this data on the Data Downloads webpage under the heading “Report Card Data.”

Metrics included in this year’s State Report Card are:

Graduation Rate: Whether students are graduating from high school on time. The data for the 2019 cohort is available on the 2020 Report Card.

Ready Graduate: Whether students are prepared for postsecondary education or career paths after they leave high school.

This information is lagged, so data from the 2019 cohort is available on the 2020 Report Card. 2019-20 enrollment information and basic school information are also included in the 2019-20 State Report Card.

“We understand that accessing high-quality information about our schools and districts is important for all our communities and stakeholders. The new Report Card design is a result of stakeholder feedback requesting a more intuitive user experience,” said Michael Hardy, Chief Strategy Officer, Tennessee Department of Education. “We recognize the importance for ensuring the Report Card information from this year and previous years is accessible, especially since data from last school year is limited.”

The 2019-20 Report Card is improved with several new features, including:

New, easy-to-navigate Home page and About pages, with enhanced navigation and contextual elements to reduce the use of tooltips

Additional features including a map-finder and enhanced filters and facets

Increased descriptions and visuals to understand metrics on the Report Card

Redesigned Overall Performance and Indicator pages

The information found in the State Report card helps all stakeholders make data-driven decisions to set students on a path to success, as outlined in Best for All. For additional data on schools and districts, visit the Data Downloads page. For Tennessee Department of Education media inquiries, contact [email protected]