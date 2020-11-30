State of Tennessee Releases New COVID-19 PSA

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today announced a new ad as part of the continued “Face It, Masks Fight COVID-19” campaign. The new ad promotes responsible decision-making by Tennesseans as the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 and is airing across the state on broadcast, cable, radio, outdoor and digital media.

“As Tennesseans across our state continue to face this pandemic, we must all remain vigilant and make the responsible choice to wear a mask in our daily lives,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennesseans in our rural communities are more likely to be older and have underlying health conditions, putting them at even greater risk to COVID-19. We should take every precaution to ensure we’re protecting ourselves, our families, and our vulnerable neighbors by choosing to wear a mask as we await the distribution of a safe and effective vaccine.”

The PSA launches in addition to a COVID-19 website from the Tennessee Department of Health that provides Tennesseans with improved tools to make informed decisions for their health. The website can be found at https://covid19.tn.gov/.

Script:

I’ve worked my family’s land for years.

My diabetes and high blood pressure have never held me back.

I never miss a harvest.

I never miss a Sunday service.

And I never miss a Sunday dinner.

And I always support my community.

But COVID-19 could change that.

I choose to live my life, that’s why I wear a mask.

Face it. Masks fight COVID-19.

Toolkit:

www.tn.gov/content/tn/governor/covid-19/psa-toolkit