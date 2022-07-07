State approves Tennessee sales tax holidays

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

Tennessee has several tax holidays for consumers to take advantage of in the coming months. The Tennessee General Assembly has approved for the 2022-2023 year a sales tax holiday on gun safes and safety devices beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2023.

A gun safe is considered a locking container or device used to store and lock one or more firearms. A gun safety device is considered a device to be equipped or installed on a firearm for it to only be operated by specified individuals designated by the owner.

The traditional Tennessee sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies, and computers will take place at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

According to https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday/sth-traditional.html, clothing considered exempt is general apparel that costs $100 or less, including items such as pants, shirts, dresses, shoes, etc. School and art supplies considered exempt include items such as crayons, backpacks, binders, pens, papers, rulers, drawing pads, artist paint brushes, etc., priced at $100 or less per item. Computers purchased for personal use cost $1500 or less, and laptop and tablet computers are considered exempt.

The Tennessee General Assembly has approved 2022 a sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients (grocery sales tax suspension) which will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

According to https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/revenue/documents/notices/sales/sales22-10.pdf, food ingredients are defined as solid, liquid, concentrated, dehydrated, or dried items that are sold to be consumed by humans for taste and nutritional value. Exclusions include alcoholic beverages, candy, tobacco, dietary supplements, and prepared food.

Examples of food can be found by visiting https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/revenue/documents/notices/sales/sales17-20.pdf.

For more information, visit https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/revenue/documents/notices/sales/sales22-06.pdf.