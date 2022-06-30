Solid Waste a county concern

By Teresa Crowder

Freelance Writer

The solid waste situation and the transfer station have been a recent concern in the community.

“Since the Covid pandemic, we have seen about a 25 percent increase in the use of the transfer station,” said Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor. “I’m not sure if that’s due to more people moving here and cleaning up properties or more people having time at home to clean up their place. Our biggest challenge now is Bristol Virginia Landfill being forced to close. That landfill is where we transport about 45 tons of trash each day.”

Bristol, VA, has been plagued with horrible odor from their present facility and received notice from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). This situation has prompted the closure of this facility. DEQ has issued the following timelines and recommended mitigations for the Bristol facility:

•Installation of the sidewall odor mitigation system within 365 days

•Installation of thermocouples in the waste mass within 90 days

•To cease the acceptance of off-site commercial/industrial waste within 90 days

•To install the adequate intermediate cover in accordance with the Virginia Solid Waste Management Regulations within 90 days

Bristol, VA, must present the DEQ with an action plan by July 6th. City officials in Bristol, VA, previously said they expect to meet that.

The DEQ must then return a fully executed enforcement action following a period of public comment. This may be completed in August at the earliest.

In the meantime, according to Mayor Mike Taylor, Johnson County is in the “process of bidding the services for a new landfill to receive our trash.”

“The Solid Waste Committee and the rest of the County Commissioners are aware of the impending closure of Bristol Virginia’s landfill,” he said. “We have in place an emergency arrangement with another landfill, at this time, should we need that until we can secure a new contract.”