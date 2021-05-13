Softball Tourney in honor of Brad Reece

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

If you are looking for good clean, family fun, then come on over to Ralph Stout Park this weekend. Johnson County High School Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) and Student Council will be hosting a Softball Tournament in honor of Brad Reece to raise awareness for brain cancer. All proceeds will go towards a scholarship for a JCHS senior.

Softball games will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and resume Saturday at 9 a.m.

● A concession stand will be open both days, offering snacks, drinks, and snow cones

Be sure to come out and support this event.

Keynote: The Bad News Bears will make an appearance in Mountain City.