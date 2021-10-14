Locals display faith, during Tennessee’s Day of Prayer

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

“They bowed their heads, most closed their eyes and they prayed” started a recent article about a day of prayer, proclaimed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Many have gathered locally to take part in a special ceremony joined by Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor, Mountain City Mayor Jerry Jordan and others at the Johnson County Courthouse in Mountain City, TN. (See Above)

To remind Tennesseans, Governor Bill Lee signed a proclamation to dedicate October 11 as a day of prayer and fasting in Tennessee.

Lee signed the proclamation on October 8, 2021, declaring Monday as a voluntary day of prayer, humility and fasting for the Volunteer State.

On Sunday, following the signing of the proclamation, in a tweet Lee stated, “I signed a proclamation to dedicate tomorrow, October 11, as a Day of Prayer & Fasting. I invite all Tennesseans to join Maria & me as we pause to acknowledge our blessings, seek God’s guidance for our state & ask Him for healing, grace & favor for the days ahead.”

Lee’s proclamation is not to be confused with the nation’s annual National Day of Prayer which is an observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the United States Congress, when people are asked “to turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

The president is required by law to sign a proclamation each year, encouraging all Americans to pray on

this day.