Single-engine plane crashes after takeoff near Johnson County Airport

On Thursday afternoon, Johnson County first responders rescue a pilot out of his single-engine plane near the Johnson County Airport. The pilot Ted Richardson was injured in the crash just moments after takeoff.

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

Investigators responded to the scene of a single-engine plane crash that happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the Johnson County Airport outside Mountain City, TN, on Thursday afternoon.

Neva volunteer firefighters, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and Johnson County EMS first responders rushed to the scene, finding the plane and its pilot, Ted Richardson, 75, of Butler, TN, crashed into a nearby creek.

According to Johnson County Airport Manager Dave Garris, Richardson was taking off in his single-engine Orian Lightning 2 model fiberglass plane headed to an event in Virginia when he seemed to have some engine problem.

“We have never expected this,” said Gerris, “Ted is an experienced pilot. Everything seemed to be working until the plane started struggling and came down hitting the ground before jumping over a road and crashing into the creek when it broke apart.”

The crash was approximately 1,500 feet from the runway,” Garris said.

Following the crash, Richardson was life-flighted to a hospital in Johnson City with some injuries.

