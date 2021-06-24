Seniors honor World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

June 15, 2021, was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and an appropriate memorial for the Johnson County Senior Center, recognizing the important day each year.

“We work to bring awareness by providing information and resources to our members to serve as a call-to-action for individuals, organizations, and communities to bring attention together to the issue of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation,” said Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

Elder abuse is any act that harms an older person and is carried out by someone they trust, such as a family member, partner, or friend.

There are six types of elder abuse: physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, abandonment, and financial. There are also several forms of senior citizen scams that one needs to be aware of: grandparent scam, family member in need scam, romance/online dating scam, Medicare and health insurance scams, and COVID-19 scams.

For more information on World Elder Abuse or any of these topics mentioned, please call the senior center at 423-727-8883.You may also call the National Center on Elder Abuse at 1-855-500-3537.