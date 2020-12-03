Seniors celebrate drive-through Thanksgiving

By Tamas Mondovics

While the holiday spirit was as strong as ever, Thanksgiving dinner was nothing like ever celebrated in the region. Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger wanted to thank The Danny Herman Trucking Company that has provided a Thanksgiving meal to almost 1,000 people in Johnson County on Thanksgiving Day.

“For the fourth year, DHT sponsored a Community Thanksgiving meal for those in need or alone during the holiday,” Motsinger said. “Dozens of volunteers including employees of DHT, staff, and volunteers from the Johnson County Senior Center, along with community volunteers gathered to package, deliver, and distribute food to people throughout Johnson County last Thursday morning at the Johnson County Senior Center.”

Of course, due to the pandemic, changes had to be made to the annual tradition, which meant people could not go inside the senior center to eat but had to drive through and pick up their meals and take them home to eat. Those unable to drive by had their meals delivered by volunteers.

“It is such a blessing to live in a county and near a town (Mountain City) that loves its seniors, loves to celebrate Thanksgiving, and loves the Lord,” Sherilyn Martin Dean shared on Facebook. “Thank you, Danny Herman Trucking, the Johnson County Senior Center, I’m sure countless volunteers, and the nice Mountain City fireman who delivered a wonderful Thanksgiving meal to my Mom yesterday. You all are a blessing to her and so many. May God bless you all.”

DHT sponsored the Community Thanksgiving meal to share their blessings with the community and give back to their neighbors.

“Danny Herman Trucking has been blessed with the opportunity to operate in such a wonderful place like Johnson County for the past 41 years,” Priscilla Herman Brown said. “DHT is happy to give back to our community that has given us so much. We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors, especially during the holiday season. We look forward to our Thanksgiving meal each year and are extremely thankful for how it has grown each year.”

“The Johnson County Senior Center is pleased to work with DHT each year on this community outreach. Danny Herman Trucking is a blessing to so many, and we are extremely grateful for their generosity at Thanksgiving.”