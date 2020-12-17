Seniors busy with holiday festivities

By Tamas Mondovics

While the center is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, the daily drive through meal pickup continues Monday through Friday 11 a.m. -12 noon until Wednesday, December 23. According to Center officials, no drive-through meal delivery meals are scheduled for the week of December 24-December 29.

“Drive through meals will resume on Monday, January 4,” said Center director Kathy Motsinger. The canned food drive also continues until Friday, December 18, as all canned food items may be dropped off at the Senior Center’s back door.

“Remember our troops during this holiday season by bringing your Christmas cards by the Senior Center during meal distribution and these cards to veterans in our community,” Motsinger said. “What better way to say ‘thank you’ during the holidays and put a smile on a soldier’s face? If needed, cards are available, and all cards need to be dropped off by Friday, December 18.

The Twelve Days of Christmas physical activity also continues through December 23. Center officials emphasized that there’s still time to be active and participate and win a prize. A drive-through Christmas Lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, December 23, from 11:00 a.m.-12 noon.

“Santa is expected to attend, and there will be treat bags for the “good” senior members,” Motsinger said. The Johnson County Bank sponsors the Drive-Through Christmas Lunch. For more information regarding programs or activities at the Johnson County Senior Center, please call 423-727-8883.