Senior News in Johnson County

Johnson County Senior Center Chicks With Sticks knitting and crocheting group. File Photo

Johnson County Senior Center lists January, February event calendar

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

The Johnson County Senior Center will continue its COVID lockdown by closing its doors to the public until further notice. That, however, does not mean the end of a variety of activities. For starters, the center continues to offer hot meals daily on a drive-through basis from 11:00 a.m. until noon while supplies last for a suggested donation of $1.00. Menus are available in the drive-through lunch line or the breezeway of the center.According to center director Kathy Motsinger, the physical activity for January is Daily Stretch BINGO.

“Members may pick up BINGO cards through the drive-through lunch line or in the breezeway at the back of the Senior Center,” she said. “There will be a drawing for prizes at the end of the month for those who participated during the month of January.”

The Chicks With Sticks knitting and crocheting group welcomes new members. The group will be crocheting and knitting baby blankets for the Johnson County Crisis Pregnancy Center during January and February. Yarn and guidelines are available at the senior center. The center’s Intergenerational Pen Pals program also continues to thrive. Senior adults interested in becoming a pen pal should contact the center at 727.8883.

School-age children interested in being a pen pal with a senior adult should call the Extension Office at 727-8161 for more information.

Motsinger ensured that the center’s The Page Turners Book Club will resume reading books in February with Jan Karon’s To Be Where You Are as the February selection.

“Copies of this book are available from the Johnson County Public Library in hardback, audiobook, and downloadable format,” Motsinger said.

As always, volunteers are needed for delivery for Meals on Wheels and MyRide volunteer drivers. Stay up to date with the latest happenings at the Johnson County Senior Center by following the Johnson County Senior Center on Facebook, tuning in to WMCT on Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 for Johnson County Talks, and the generous coverage provided weekly by the Tomahawk.

A reminder that the Johnson County Senior Center will not serve or deliver any meals on the days that Johnson County Schools are closed due to bad weather. The Johnson County Senior Center is located at 128 College Street in Mountain City. For information, contact the Johnson County Library at 727.6544.