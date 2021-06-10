Senior center welcomes its members back on Reopening Day

By Tamas Mondovics

Editor

After a long break due to the pandemic and creative ways to support its members, the Johnson County Senior Center was pleased to open its doors.Following local health guidelines, including a set number of members, volunteers, and events scheduled for each day, the center enjoyed an opening-day success.

“We are so excited to see everyone,” said Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger. “We are open at half-capacity. Appointments are required for billiards and the exercise room.”

The Senior Center also participated in Walk Across Tennessee and partnered with our UT Extension Office.

“We had 79 Senior Center members who registered for Walk Across Tennessee along with an additional 38 members who turned in log sheets of their miles,” said Motsinger. “We traveled 2,776.67 miles altogether. Wow. Ten beautiful handmade baskets with goodies were given away to participants compliments of Roan Creek Baptist Church WMU ladies.”

Awards were also presented by the Senior Center and the UT Extension office to several members.

“Our oldest participant, Wes Hagler, is 85 years young, and he walked 136 miles during May and received our Senior Award,” said Motsinger.

The Tennessee Walker Award went to Linda Johnson for walking a total of 113.5 miles. The Mileage Award went to Callie Dunn, who walked a total of 164 miles. The final award went to Sue Campbell for the “Extra Mile Award” after she walked a total of 94 miles.

Motsinger emphasized that everyone who participated in the event received a medal for their efforts. The Senior Center opened its doors back up on Monday, June 7. For all activities, be sure and pick up the schedule at the Senior Center. Drive-thru congregate meals are still being provided, and meals can be eaten outside on the veranda and at our new picnic tables, thanks to Humphrey Masonry that worked with the center on its outdoor socialization project.

For more information, please visit the senior center’s Facebook page.