Senior Center Volunteers Honored

Members of the Johnson County Senior Center joined by representatives of the Upper East Tennessee Human Development pose for a photo during a recent volunteer appreciation day event. Photo submitted

Submitted by JCSC

The Johnson County Senior Center staff and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) expressed their appreciation to volunteers on Friday morning with a drive-through breakfast and gratitude gifts.

The Upper East Tennessee Human Development hosts one of the largest volunteer organizations in the region, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), with 697 volunteers in the 17 counties of northeast Tennessee. RSVP partners with the Johnson County Senior Center to offer services and support for volunteers over the age of 55. A total of 64 volunteers participated in the drive-through breakfast on Friday morning.

RSVP Coordinator Heather Smith was on hand with staff members to present each volunteer with a face mask and stadium blanket as a token of appreciation for their service to the Johnson County Senior Center. Hardee’s of Mountain City partnered with the senior center to provide a country breakfast platter to each volunteer. RSVP staff member Steven Reynolds stated, “ The Johnson County Senior Center is the standard by which all senior centers should be measured”.

The Senior Center would not be able to serve its members’ needs without the help of volunteers. Volunteers who were honored had shared much of their time and energy that included but were not limited to driving for MyRide, delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to senior adults sheltering at home during the pandemic, and participating in the Pen Pal Program.

Others participated in leading arts and crafts classes, knitting and crocheting items for shut-ins and others in the community, Quilting Bees, assisting with clerical work, cooking, and serving fundraisers, serving on the Advisory Board, answering the telephone, and the list goes on and on. “Without the volunteers, the programs that serve our community would not be possible,” said Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger.

For information please call the Johnson County Senior Center at 423-727-8883. There is an urgent need for volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program and the MyRide program.