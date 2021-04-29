Senior Center to reopen its doors

Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger and Senior Center patrons send their warm regards – “We miss you and looking forward to your return.” Submitted photo

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

The COVID-19 pandemic caused many businesses and organizations to close, and those that remained open had to readjust and limit numbers. Seniors in Johnson County faced a sizeable adjustment after the local senior center, reaching 1,350 members in 2019, closed to the public. The Johnson County Senior Center announced its plans to reopen at partial capacity on Monday, June 7.

“We are excited to announce that our reopening date is just around the corner on June 7 with new hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesday for cleaning and disinfecting,” said Director Kathy Motsinger. “We are here for you with your safety in mind and look forward to reopening our doors and serving our senior center members with love COVID style.”

Unlike before, participants need to call ahead to sign up for activities. That is one of several new protocols the center issued to help prevent spreading the coronavirus. A complete list of new protocols will be available at the door and posted throughout the center. The commonplace safety protocols will continue in place at the center as well. Visitors are required to practice proper hand hygiene and social distancing.

“We realize the changes to the center may limit the number of participants in the center at one time, but they are in place to provide a safer experience for everyone,” said Motsinger. “We are balancing the needs of our participants with our capacity and resources and hope to serve as many as possible.”

For more information, contact the center at (423) 727-8883, visit johnsoncountyseniorcenter.com, or follow the Johnson County Senior Center Facebook page. Pick up event calendars at the center with this month’s event details. The Johnson County Senior Center is a multi-purpose center in Mountain City, TN that provides services for people 60 and older.