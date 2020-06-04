Senior Center to remain closed, ends meal deliveries in mid-June

Staff Report

Johnson County Senior Center Director Kathy Motsinger announced that the Center will be closed through June.The decision came in on the heels of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s mandate that all Senior Centers in the state of Tennessee remain closed until further notice.Motsinger said that hot meal distribution would continue to currently enrolled members through June 12, but federal funding for those meals will be exhausted on that date, and there will be no more meal distribution until further notice.

“Appreciation and gratitude are extended to First Tennessee Human Resources Agency, First Tennessee AAAD, Food Lion of Mountain City, Lowes Food of Banner Elk, Johnson County Businesses and Community, the Tomahawk, WMCT, our volunteers and staff for all the support they have given Johnson County Senior Center members since regular operations ceased on March 18,” she said.

As for the activities in June, the Center will continue Daily Stretch BINGO sponsored byCROSSFITFirsty at 5500 Roan Creek Road, Mountain City, TN. The Center’s MyRide program continues its operation as volunteer drivers use their personal vehicles to carry older Tennesseans to a variety of destinations, including medical appointments and grocery stores.

Rides are provided Monday–Friday, and priority is given to doctor appointments. 2-3 days notice must be given when scheduling appointments. Participants are 60 years of age and older, live independently and walk independently (or with assistance from walkers or canes), but do not drive.

All MyRide TN volunteer drivers must have a valid Tennessee license, a clean driving record, and proof of insurance. Call Danae Watson, MyRide Transportation Coordinator at (423)460-6012, or (423)727-8883 for further information.

“A big thank you to Jackson Yates for helping us promote fitness to senior citizens as they continue to stay home while the Senior Center is closed the month of June,” Motsinger added.

BINGO Cards and instructions may be picked up at the Johnson County Senior Center, and participation is open to current members. For more information please 727-8883.