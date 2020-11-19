Senior Center thankful for Boyd and East Tennessee Community Foundation

Submitted by JCSC

Members of the Johnson County Senior Center staff visited University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd, founder of the Boyd Foundation and Trudy Hughes, Vice President for Regional Advancement of the East Tennessee Community Foundation.The group wanted to personally express appreciation for their support of Johnson County senior adults amid the pandemic in 2020 without whose financial assistance hundreds of senior adults in Johnson County would have gone without hot meals throughout the pandemic.

Kathy Motsinger, Director of the Johnson County Senior Center, Terry Hodge, Transportation, Danae Watson, MyRide Coordinator, and Janet Rhea Payne, Senior Center Administrative Assistant traveled to Knoxville on Monday, November 16, 2020 to meet with Randy Boyd and Trudy Hughes. Randy Boyd, founder of The Boyd Foundation donated $21,000 to the Johnson County Senior Center in July that was used to support local restaurants who provided hot meals to senior adults sheltering at home during Covid-19. These meals were delivered four days a week over a three months period providing almost 3,000 hot meals while supporting nineteen different local restaurants.

Randy Boyd was presented with a signed, framed print of “The Fiddler” by award winning Johnson County artist, Cristy Dunn and a signed copy of “When A Blue Star Turns to Gold” by Johnson County author Janet Cress Payne as gifts of appreciation for his support of the senior adults of the Johnson County Senior Center.

Trudy Hughes, Vice President for Regional Advancement of the East Tennessee Community Foundation was also thanked for the overwhelming support of the Community Foundation through the Johnson County Community Foundation and the Neighbor to Neighbor grants that have been available through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Johnson County Senior Center has received more than $8,000 through the Neighbor to Neighbor Grants since May 2020 to better meet the nutritional needs of the senior adults of Johnson County. The center also received $6,000 from the Johnson County Community Foundation to address ongoing programs needs such as the MyRide Volunteer Transportation program and physical fitness activities.

In all, the Johnson County Senior Center has received over $14,000 since May of 2020. A gift basket was presented to Ms. Hughes consisting of gifts made by members of the Johnson County Senior Center in appreciation for the support of the Community Foundation.