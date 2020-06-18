Senior Center serves 14,000 meals

By Tamas Mondovics

The congregate hot meal program is sponsored by the Johnson County Senior Center in cooperation with the First Tennessee Human Resources Agency and the First Tennessee Area on Aging and Disability. The agencies joined forces in response to the COVID-19 critical need of senior adults sheltering at home from mid-March through June 12. According to Senior Center officials, early results show that nearly 300 individual senior adults over the age of 60 were served more than 14,200 meals from mid-March through June 12.

“These senior adults were surveyed during the last week of the home delivery of hot meals,” said Center Director Kathy Motsinger, who added that 98 percent of the members agreed that the hot meals delivered helped them eat more nutritiously while sheltering at home.

Motsinger also confirmed that 96 percent strongly agreed that “they would feel comfortable calling the center if they needed assistance.”

At the time of this article, 40 percent of 200 surveys had been returned. Special appreciation is extended to the 17 volunteers who delivered and served the meals during the first three-month period of COVID-19. The volunteers served a total of 1,469 hours and averaged 71.7 years in age ranging from 58-83 years old. The three Johnson County Senior Center vans were driven over 10,200 miles to deliver meals throughout the county.

“The many businesses, agencies, individuals, and groups that have provided support to the senior adults are much appreciated,” Motsinger said.

If anyone needs any assistance during this time, please call 423.727.8883.