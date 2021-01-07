Senior Center reflects on results of last year’s resolutions

By Tamas Mondovics

Writing New Year’s resolutions is an annual event that occurs each January at the Johnson County Senior Center, and 2020 was no different.

“As we pulled out resolutions from last year, we were reminded of just how kind-hearted and sweet-spirited many of our members are,” said Kathy Motsinger. “We read resolutions such as help others more, be a better parent and grandparent, read my Bible more, and remember to thank other people when they help me.”

There were familiar resolutions that were not kept, like lose weight, declutter, and exercise more. Many resolutions were not kept due to the pandemic. These included one from Russell Dowell, whose goal was to become a better pool player.

“We are ready for pool players to return with three freshly recovered pool tables thanks to the Johnson County Community Foundation,” Motsinger said.

Lola Laxton hoped to join the exercise program at the center. Mary Alice Norris wanted to not worry about every little thing. Jim Whitesell planned to travel more with the seniors, and thanks to Operation Pocket Change, a generous donor, and past fundraisers, the center has a new van on the way for future trips and food deliveries. Margaret Roberts wanted to be able to keep coming to the Senior Center. Of course, all members are encouraged to keep coming through the drive-through.

“We look forward to seeing you when we reopen,” Motsinger added.

June Holloway Thomas just wants to enjoy his retirement to the “fullest by hanging with the seniors and going on more trips.”

Debbie Arnold said: “Read more mystery books and have fun and laugh a lot more.”

Motsinger hopes that the senior center book club will be meeting again soon and read fun, exciting books to bring many laughs when members can congregate again.Danae Watson’s (staff member) 2020 resolution was to be more organized, more in shape, and healthier.

“I hope to be in love as much as when Benji and I were dating.”

“I would like to save more money and travel around the world,” said Sandra Holman.

Motsinger replied: “We look forward to scheduling classes again for money-saving tips and scheduling bus tours and cruises for 2021.”

Finally, Wade Campbell’s nobel resolution of wanting to make a difference in people’s lives was an encouraging one to look back on. Motsinger did not hesitate to say, “You are making a difference in our lives at the senior center when we see your smiling face as you drive through during lunch pickup.”

The Johnson County Senior Center staff wishes all of its members and volunteers a happy and healthy new year.

“Thank you to everyone who supported the senior adults of our county throughout 2020,” Motsinger said.

The Johnson County Senior Center remains closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. Hot meals are available through the drive-through daily from 11 a.m.- Noon, while supplies last each day. For more information about programs at the Johnson County Senior Center, please call 423-727-8883.